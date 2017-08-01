Maddie Cotterill

Adtower Digital Media, a leading Irish out-of-home network is all set to use BroadSign’s automated digital signage software to power over 300 sites.

Adtower will use BroadSign’s secure and reliable automated digital signage software to power its displays in gas stations, convenience stores and other retail locations across Ireland. The initial deployment will consist of 150 retail locations and will increase to 300 locations by the end the year. Following a €1.5 million capital investment, Adtower is set to further expand into the Northern Ireland and UK markets by Q2 2018.

Vincent Whelan, Managing Director at Adtower Limited told us “The partnership with BroadSign is a significant step for Adtower Digital Media as it marks the effective introduction of real-time content management to advertising in Ireland. It is a very exciting innovation for the market and means that advertisers using our digital out-of-home platforms will be able to instantly manage their content and make a decision to replace it within minutes.”

Adtower’s digital units and large full-motion screens reach more than 4.4 million viewers per two-week cycle. Global brands including Ford, Virgin Media, Vodaphone, Pepsi and more, use Adtower’s high visibility and dramatic design to connect with their target audience moments before they enter the store.

Maarten Dollevoet, Vice President of Global Sales at BroadSign added “We are eager to work with Adtower to grow the digital out-of-home market in Ireland. With their premium placement and our automated software, advertisers will have the creativity and flexibility necessary to truly engage their audience.”

Adtower Digital Media is a new, innovative digital concept for out-of-home media digital advertising in Ireland. The company’s unique range of products has been specifically designed in Ireland for forecourts, multiples, symbol group stores, off-licences and other locations. The full motion digital, high bright, intelligent screens are powered by the most advanced CMS solutions system. The Digitower/DigiXtower range of products are currently strategically located at the entrance to both Symbol groups, C-Forecourts and Applegreen Motorway Superstops. Currently Adtower Digital Media serves clients across a range of consumer facing verticals including motoring; finance; food & beverage; fuel; cinema; health; lottery; snacks and ice cream.