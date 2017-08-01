Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Airport media specialist Eye Airports has been acquired by its management team and employees, led by managing director Rachel Davies. Harrogate-based Eye Airports recorded a turnover of £1.75m in 2016.

The business, which manages advertising and promotional space at 17 UK regional airports, was formed 11 years ago by entrepreneur Andrew Walker, founder of AdGroup.

The majority of shares in Eye Airports have been acquired from AdGroup by Rachel Davies and the experienced management team of Andy Mackenzie, James Ager and Karen Whitaker. Shares have also been allocated to members of staff through an Employee Benefit Trust.

Rachel Davies at bus advertising specialist Decker Media, which was acquired by AdGroup, before moving into airport advertising as operations director for Airport Partners and then concessions director for Eye Airports and told us “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me and the team and we’re looking forward to driving further growth. I’m immensely proud that other long-standing employees of the company are becoming shareholders too. This gives the best incentive possible to work together and take the company from strength to strength.”

Eye Airports manages advertising at UK regional airports including Newcastle, Bristol, Exeter, Southampton, Inverness, Humberside, Derry, Norwich and the Highlands and Islands group.

Eye Airports was advised on the management buyout by Simon Morris of Raworths and Rosemary Anderson of Murray Harcourt.