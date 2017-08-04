Andrew Neale

Real Digital Media, provider of the enterprise class NEOCAST digital signage platform and a STRATACACHE Company, has appointed Spencer Graham as Business Development Manager for Higher Education in North America.

This new role forms part of Real Digital Media’s strategy to increase market presence and accelerate growth in the higher education segment.

Spencer Graham has over 15 years experience in higher education, deploying, overseeing and operating a digital signage network at West Virginia University (WVU) for over a decade. He has led numerous presentations at the Digital Signage Expo regarding higher education and spearheaded the Education Committee within the Digital Signage Federation (DSF). He currently serves as Vice Chair of the DSF. Graham’s primary roles at Real Digital Media will be to identify and grow new business opportunities, as well as to act as a resource to the firm’s clients within the vertical.

Spencer Graham told us “I’m looking forward to taking on the challenge of expanding Real Digital Media’s presence in the higher education segment. My experiences sourcing, operating and managing the growth of a digital signage network at WVU will allow me to share lessons learned with other institutions, help them navigate their choices more confidently and make informed decisions regarding their campus communication strategy.”

Ken Goldberg, CEO of Real Digital Media, added, “Spence’s addition to our team is part of a larger effort to continue to offer value-driven digital signage solutions to our customers . Successful digital signage implementations require more than software and media players. They require organizational consensus and vertical expertise. Spence is a thought leader in the higher education space, and current and future customers will benefit greatly from his insights.”

