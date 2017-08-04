Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Arun Muthaiah is now Sales Director NDS India. Arun Muthaiah has been involved in small, medium and large business development projects focusing on E-commerce, startup operations, new product launch andstrategic branding for many years now. Some of the brands he has been associated with in the past are Monster.com, Airtel, WebEx (Cisco), Firefly e-Ventures, Aircharter International and D Media Group.

He told us “I am excited to initiate and embark the journey of NDS in India. I truly believe ‘Success is where preparation and opportunity meets’. As the quote rightly explains I expect to bring NDS in India as a successful global digital signage company marking its existing global impression with right planning and execution”.

“I am a resident of Bangalore, India. Besides my work, I love travelling, cars, and photography. To sum up, my vision is to place NDS in the region with the most compelling digital signage solution possible”.

India’s domestic IT market is forecast to expand at a compounded annual growth rate of 16.1% in the next four years. This growth is driven by several factors including governmental initiatives towards e-governance, Smart Cities and education digitization programs.

To be a part of this enormous growth market NDS is excited to announce their new Sales Director for the India region (above).

Bjørn Pieper, Chief Commercial Officer NDS, told us “We are happy to welcome Arun to our global sales force. He brings with a wealth of experience having worked in various roles both in UAE & India attaining strong back ground in enterprise sales, key account management, marketing, trend analysis and market monitoring. His focus for NDS in India is to create Brand awareness, Strengthening its distribution network, Clients acquisition, and Channelising regional support for the client as well as for the partners.”