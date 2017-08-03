Maddie Cotterill

We are told that the first phase of Clear Channel’s Ad Platform has achieved revenue expectations and continues to garner excitement in the market and they’ve now announced expanded functionality, based on user feedback.

Justin Cochrane, CEO, Clear Channel UK, said: “We’ve been really pleased with the engagement with our Ad Platform since its initial launch 12 weeks ago, and it’s great that we’re now able to release further functionality based on customer feedback.

The Ad Platform allows our customers to book premium DOOH inventory on an automated guaranteed basis, with the flexibility to access our Storm packages with ease and in a way that suits them.

As Clear Channel continues to push forward into the automation era, we’ll also continue to develop the Ad Platform. I’m very much looking forward to working with our customers to further the creative potential we know Out of Home can deliver.”

These features and functionalities will become available via API, which allows users to plan and buy inventory directly from Clear Channel through their own platforms. In addition to the Storm packages available to buy through the Ad Platform, Clear Channel will now release their ‘Domination’ packages, as well as the Navigate 5 package. Users can also experience increased flexibility, as bookings become more agile.

The Ad Platform has been used to book campaigns for the likes of O2, Santander and Budweiser through Posterscope and other media buyers; has achieved its revenue targets and continues to generate adoption and interest from some of Clear Channel’s biggest clients. Through the Ad Platform, users can access and buy packages across Clear Channel’s super premium Storm network on an automated guaranteed basis. This means advertisers can plan and execute super premium digital Out of Home campaigns with fixed, upfront pricing.

Chris Daines, Chief Media Officer, at Posterscope told us also “At Posterscope we are focused on moving towards a world where we can better leverage the power of OOH through technology, and optimise the delivery of messaging in terms of creative content, and also from an operational perspective. Integrating the buy side with the sales side through an API is an area we have invested significantly in to date and we share Clear Channel’s pride in taking these first steps. Traditionally certain aspects of the OOH planning and buying process have been complex and time-consuming, being able to simplify and make the whole transaction process more efficient is critical for us across the entire market so we can provide our clients with the best possible value and business outcomes”.

Clear Channel is now expanding the functionality of the Ad Platform based on user feedback. New packages available on the Ad Platform include Storm Navigate 5, which allows advertisers to buy five sites from the Navigate portfolio, reaching target audiences across a potential five different cities.

In addition, two Storm Dominations will be added to the packages available on the Ad Platform – the Cromination Domination and the Shoreditch Triangle Domination. The Storm Cromination Domination allows advertisers to take total ownership of Storm’s iconic Cromination site on the Cromwell Road, one of the longest digital OOH (DOOH) sites in Europe, with bespoke creative lighting capabilities. Storm’s Shoreditch Triangle Domination will also become available, which combines a state-of-the-art digital portrait screen with high-impact banner advertising on trendy Shoreditch High Street.

Increased functionality will also include the ability to book different display dates within a single order, decreased booking lead times and improved online user experience. As the Ad Platform continues to develop, users can also access Clear Channel inventory via API, using their own platforms and tools.