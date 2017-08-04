Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Liam Winter and Michael Scott have joined Absen Europe as as product director and technical and project manager respectively.

Liam Winter joined Absen Europe from PSCo, Absen’s UK distribution partner. With more than 15 years of experience in the AV industry in a variety of senior sales, business management and product management roles, he has a wealth of knowledge to draw on thanks to time spent with leading manufacturers of cutting edge video wall display technologies, as well as with users and channel partners in a wide range of fixed installation and rental markets.

Michael Scott has taken up the position of technical and project manager. He is based at Absen’s European headquarters in Rüsselsheim, Germany, and will manage all aspects of Absen’s Technical Service Department – defining processes and standards, providing direct supervision and leadership to all technical personnel, and establishing and training the local service and project management teams. Michael Scott from [world digital signage leader] JCDecaux, where he oversaw a programme to standardise the configuration and software across its 2500+ digital displays. He has also held tenure with Clear Channel International, working alongside many international suppliers of LED displays to implement digital outdoor advertising in its infancy in America and Europe.

Ruben Rengel, managing director, Absen Europe and Oceania (who really does need to get a NEW PR person) said “I’m delighted to welcome Liam and Michael on board, as our business continues to go from strength to strength. Their extensive industry experience and deep industry knowledge will be a great asset to Absen, as we consolidate our market position. Our customers are our lifeblood, and we are fully committed to bringing them constant innovation in our technologies, top quality in our products, and market-leading service.”

We’re still laughing at the press release where JCDecaux were described as a “world digital signage leader”, this follows on from similar gaffes and clearly no understanding of the OOH industry whatsoever – back in October 2015, the same external PR person described Clear Channel Norway as having, we quote “contracts with seven airports in Norway for digital signage solutions”.