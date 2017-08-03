Maddie Cotterill

PatientPoint this week announced the acquisition of leading digital oncology waiting room provider, Patient Education Network (PEN). The acquisition further solidifies the company’s point-of-care leadership in oncology practices and positions it to more than double the size of its oncology network by the end of 2018. The PEN acquisition also signals the first of several strategic mergers and acquisitions for PatientPoint after receiving USD 140 million in capital to dramatically expand the reach of its digital point-of-care networks.

PEN is one of the leading point-of-care digital education networks for oncology practices and has an established footprint in more than 120 high-volume practices nationwide. PEN content features tailored patient education, custom practice messaging and contextually relevant sponsor messaging and is designed to empower patients to communicate more effectively with providers and help them play an integral role in their care.

Chris Martini, president, hospital, and chief provider officer for PatientPoint told us “By bringing in the Patient Education Network, PatientPoint will offer best-in-class content to nearly 500 strategic practices in oncology, representing more than 3,000 healthcare providers—a key growth area for PatientPoint in 2018”.

This acquisition unites two patient-centered organizations that will now share the mission of making provider-patient engagements better at every critical touchpoint across all points of care.

Patient Education Network co-founder Steve Irwin was quoted as saying “With this acquisition, PEN becomes part of a company long-seen as the trusted leader and pioneer of the point-of-care industry,” said . “We look forward to growing as PatientPoint and offering our oncology practices additional products and solutions that meet their patients’ needs at each important moment during the care journey.”

