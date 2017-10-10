Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

The ‘DPAA International Forum‘ – not surprisingly, as the name implies, is put together by the DPAA, and will take place on Thursday November 2, 2017, i.e the day after their #VideoEverywhereSummit during New York Digital Signage Week.

The itinerary is as follows: –

11:00 Guest arrival into [VENUE]

11:15 Introduction from host, Barry Frey

11:30 GUEST SPEAKER Ocean Outdoor’s CEO Tim Bleakley will present ‘A Milestone Case: Lighting up Piccadilly’

12:00 Barry Frey (and Audience) in Conversation with Adrian Cotterill

12:30 Guests Depart

It’s invite only and primarily intended for international folks who’ve paid to attend the #VideoEverywhereSummit the day before.

It’s being held at the offices of MKTG, 20th Floor, 32 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013.

With the DPAA recruiting more and more ‘international’ members recently, this could well be the start of something bigger and more long running.