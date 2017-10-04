Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Ria Health, a next-generation solution for people who want to stop or reduce their drinking, officially launched today. The company uses a combination of mobile technology, one-on-one interactions with addiction specialists, and daily support to help members accomplish their goals and improve their overall well-being.

Ria Health is also welcoming former Scala CEO Tom Nix as CEO. Tom will help lead Ria Health in the continued pursuit of delivering a confidential and successful member experience, and will develop strategic channel partnerships with innovative leaders in corporate HR, health systems, and the physician community.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, an estimated 34 million people in the United States suffer from Alcohol Use Disorder. Ria Health began testing in January 2017 and since then hundreds of people have participated in and are having success with the program. The first group of Ria Health test members dramatically decreased their alcohol consumption in the first 30 days.

Anyone seeking to change their relationship with alcohol and improve their overall well-being can enroll in the Ria Health program online. After enrolling, members download the app, which centralizes their care and support. They speak with a doctor and counselor to create a customized treatment plan based on their personal goals and medical history. In many cases the physician will prescribe an FDA approved medication such as Naltrexone that can help reduce cravings to drink. A breathalyzer is also used to measure daily alcohol levels.