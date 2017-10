Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

During New York Digital Signage Week we’ve arranged for Microsoft to open up their Flagship Retail Store for an exclusive invite only behind the scenes tour. It’s a 7:45AM for 8AM start, taking place on Wednesday November 1, 2017.

The tour is aimed at retail industry influencers and analysts. If you think you’re in that league, then you probably know who to reach out to, in order to get an invite (and it’s not me).