Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Silverburn, one of the largest shopping complexes in the UK, is to host Nomadix Media’s revolutionary new marketing technology, iWalker, in a project which could see the roaming experiential digital signage platform rolled out across the UK.

From now until Christmas, the Scottish media pioneers will run a pilot scheme for the shopping complex owners, Hammerson plc, using iWalkers called HALO, a fully digital advertising and marketing network which uses highly detailed shopper data for effective planning.

iWalker screens will take content to target audiences and will use facial detection to measure the profile of the viewing audience, providing advertisers with accurate viewer data and a refreshingly transparent advertising solution.

Following the pilot, there are plans to introduce HALO across Hammerson’s entire shopping mall estate which includes six other major malls across the UK.

Mark Evans, CEO and founder of Nomadix Media, told us “For the very first time advertisers and marketers will be able to plan at a hyper and dynamic level and reach target audiences when they are most responsive. HALO provides detailed audience measurement reports and accountability you simply don’t get with traditional screens and billboards.

“So far it’s been incredibly well received with October fully sold out and advertisers are already awaiting the release of November and December slots. Clients include Capital Radio, Clinetix Medi Spa, UBER, SIlverburn APP and The Cook School.”

Nomadix Media aims to be the first ‘pay per eye’ programmatic Digital Out of Home network where clients only pay for who views the content on a timing and location basis. It will be precisely targeted.

iWalker allows instant connectivity with screen content via mobile phones to drive instant rewards and promotions, redeemable both online or in-store. Earlier prototypes have been successfully used at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and Shanghai World Expo.

Nomadix has established international partners in France, South Africa and Brazil which are upgrading their existing systems to the new 2017 iWalker technology.

With recently granted full US and European Patents, Nomadix Media is seeking investment over the next few months to accelerate its international growth plans.