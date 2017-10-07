Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris:DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide and leader in self-service bike sharing has announced that the city of Stockholm (population 950,000) has awarded JCDecaux Sweden following a competitive tender the contract for bike sharing funded by advertising street furniture starting in April 2018.

Daniel Hellden, Vice Mayor of Stockholm, said: “This is a huge step forward towards sustainable urban mobility in our capital, I’m very happy for the people of Stockholm. The biggest improvement is that citizens and visitors can use the bike sharing 24/7, year-round, and in all parts of the city. With these electronic bikes you can also travel the entire trip between home and work or school, not only the last couple of kilometres. This deal that includes 5000 new e-bikes is an important step to reaching our goal of a greener and more sustainable city.”

This contract includes the design, installation and maintenance of 5000 e-bikes at 300 dock less e-parking bike stations. These e-bikes are GPS connected and the service is fully application based for smartphone use easing and enhancing the bike users experience. These hybrid electric bikes with a removable battery will enable residents to choose whether or not to use the electric assistance function at any time.

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board & Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said “We are very pleased to become the operator of this innovative e-bike sharing concept which will make Stockholm the first capital city in the world having a 100% e-bike sharing system combined with e-parking, GPS tracking and a state of the art mobile application customer solution and experience. Stockholm’s decision to finance this state of the art public transport with advertising street furniture will enable residents to only pay a subscription fee of 270 Skr per year which is one of the lowest in the world. This 10 year contract will also enhance our DOOH network in the Swedish capital city with the possibility to display animated advertising content similar to what advertisers display on mobile internet.”

In order to keep subscription and users fees as low as possible while not using taxpayers money the city of Stockholm decided to finance this e-bike sharing network with advertising street furniture. As a result JCDecaux will operate 280 double-sided back-lit 2m2 advertising units and 70 digital 86″ units which will display animated advertising content.