Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Scala, Inc., a leading global provider of digital retail experiences, is showcasing a booth full of solutions at ShopTalk Europe that reinvent the retail space and appeal to today’s tech-savvy shoppers. Scala, representing the STRATACACHE family of digital solutions companies, is showing how our collective complementary digital solutions drive the customer experience, empowering retailers to personalize shopper interactions and deliver consumer activation. Scala’s solutions in booth #824 show how – using smarter signage in-store – retailers can learn about, market to and optimize engagement with their shoppers.

Harry Horn, General Manager of Scala EMEA and Vice President of Marketing, Global told us “Digital plays a pivotal role in driving an effective in-store marketing strategy, creating new opportunities for targeted shopper engagement,. We’re helping marketers and retailers refocus on the customer experience – which needs to be convenient, frictionless and personalized. Digital is the exclusive driver in closing the loop of an overall enjoyable shopping experience.”

The Scala booth at ShopTalk Europe will display solutions that inspire retail innovators and marketers to use digital to impact and impress shoppers, leaving them with a lasting impression of the brand. Shopping experiences include:

Connected Café – A Scala booth favorite! Self-ordering kiosks featuring point-of-sale integration create a fun way for customers to place their order while boosting sales and order accuracy, and reducing wait times. By integrating a complete payment solution Scala has completed the experience.

Smart Mannequin – Customers are treated to the high-touch experience that draws them into brick-and-mortar stores with the Smart Mannequin. By touching sensor-embedded 2XU high-performance athletic apparel, a nearby touchscreen is triggered to display detailed product information, allowing the shopper to browse and learn more on their own.

Lift & Learn – This interactive solution features mobile phones and shows integration, triggering and fixture options for attracting customers to learn and compare detailed product information. Scala will demonstrate how analytics can be gathered, helping retailers optimize displays and improve sales conversions.

ShopTalk is being held October 8-11, 2017 in Copenhagen.