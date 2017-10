Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

American Whiskey, near Madison Square Garden is the venue for #WINNYC, the NYC metro regional group of Women in InfoComm’s (WIN), next get together.

It takes place slap bang in the middle of the week;

Wednesday, November 1, 2017

18:00 PM – 21:00 PM

American Whiskey

247 W 30th Street

New York, NY 10001

United States

More information and registration can be found here.