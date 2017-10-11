Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Boohma Technologies announced today the launch of Boohma, yet-another self-serve out-of-home (OOH) media targeting and planning platform designed for agencies and brands.

Founder Ben Billups said “We’re empowering agencies and brands to build smarter media strategies based on data and insights rather than instinct and educated guesses. We’ve been building and training our software for over 2 years and we are ready to release it into the market. I’m excited about the opportunity to be a catalyst in propelling the out-of-home industry forward.”

We’re told that Boohma is built around three key capabilities: –

Location-based research using a map-based catalog Audience insights for specific targeting Amplified intelligence using machine learning algorithms

At first glance, Boohma is an intuitive interactive map with an extensive catalog of OOH units — more than 500,000 from 1500 vendors nationwide. These can be selected within certain markets or within a specific radius of more than 15 million points of interest, such as within eight miles of Wrigley Field, in a one-mile radius of San Antonio’s River Walk, or within half a mile of a Starbucks.

‘Boohma Technologies’ split from Billups to focus on developing innovative technology and software for the out-of-home industry in September 2017.