Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

HEROFi, whose patented marketing automation platform has radically changed the face of physical retail, has joined DPAA, the leading global organization for everything digital out of home.

HEROFi’s groundbreaking software synchronizes external and internal data and services, applies real-time business rules, and changes the physical environments at the individual store level as different conditions, changing data, or consumer actions warrant. HEROFi does this at scale, in real-time, in thousands of locations worldwide – with proven impact on revenue, frequency, and average basket size.

Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA told us “HEROFi’s software powers next generation media and consumer touchpoint networks, re-defining how brands manage consumer loyalty and staff management in the process. They have a blue-chip roster of clients and reach tens of millions of consumers at thousands of locations worldwide. We welcome HEROFi to our ranks and look forward to working with them to help them grow their business and advance the DOOH industry.”

Vladimir Edelman, Founder & CEO, HEROFi, said, “After hearing from numerous clients, partners, and colleagues about the value and engagement the DPAA brings to its members, we knew we wanted to be a part of this family. DOOH and retail environments are going through a profound change – based on consumer shopping patterns, and the entry of multiple new digital e-commerce giants. The DPAA connects the necessary players across a complex ecosystem to create real change, and real results”.

HEROFI provides marketing automation for physical retail. They aim to bring digital best practices into physical space, enabling retailers to react in real-time to changing conditions. HEROFI’s system is integrated with a vast array of external data sources; it is flexible enough to integrate with very complex legacy software in retail; and is furthermore integrated with a vast array of signage, tablets, POS, mobile, and web CRM and CMS systems making reaction and communication to the consumer or staff simple and fast. HEROFI is easy enough to use that most clients are up and running with projects within weeks. HEROFI clients include Buffalo Wild Wings, Skechers, Levity Entertainment Group, MGM Resorts International and others.