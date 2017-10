Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Former Kinetic CEO Steve Ridley has been appointed Chief Partnership Officer at OOH media firm Rouge Media.

Steve Ridley left Kinetic in 2014 after 15 years with the agency and its predecessor firm Poster Publicity.

Rouge Media operates several OOH specialty networks, including Rouge Campus Network across more than 750 colleges and the Rouge Women’s Network, with displays at 3,000+ venues.