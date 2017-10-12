Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

In June, Outcome Health announced a financing round which they claimed at the time, valued the company at $5 billion pre-money.

This week’s Wall Street Journal writes ‘Outcome, a Hot Tech Startup, Misled Advertisers With Manipulated Information, Sources Say‘ and claims that some employees provided inflated data to measure how well ads performed, created documents that inaccurately verified that ads ran on certain doctors’ screens and manipulated third-party analyses showing the effectiveness of the ads.

The WSJ writes that three employees have been put on paid leave and Lanny Davis, a lawyer hired as spokesman by Outcome after the WSJ’s inquiries, says the company has hired the law firm of former U.S. attorney Dan Webb, we quote (the WSJ) “to review allegations about certain employees’ conduct that have been raised internally. Outcome has always upheld the highest ethical standards”.

You should be able to read the full article here, it makes interesting reading.