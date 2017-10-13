Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

QMS has ‘switched on’ the first and only roadside digital billboards in Canberra, as part of its recent Canberra Airport Advertising concession win, further cementing its position as one of Australia’s leading digital outdoor providers.

QMS CEO Barclay Nettlefold told us “We are thrilled to be the pioneers of landmark digital outdoor in the ACT as we bring our expertise and experience to Canberra with ‘The Capitals’. Being the first outdoor media company to launch premium digital billboards in this important market, is a significant milestone for QMS and a reflection of our valuable new partnership with Canberra Airport. We are excited to see our commitment to providing our clients with premium digital media assets in key outdoor markets extend to the nation’s Capital.”

Known as ‘The Capitals’, the iconic double-sided digital supersites,’ are strategically positioned on the corner of Pialligo and Fairbairn Avenue to provide unrivalled impact and extended dwell times for motorists.

Impacting more than 1.2 million people per period, ‘The Capitals’ captures both local roadside traffic as well as those entering and exiting the adjacent Canberra Airport precinct. And its close proximity to the popular Majura Park Shopping Centre ensures ‘The Capitals’ provide a crucial path to purchase media platform for advertisers looking to reach shoppers on their retail journey.

The launch of ‘The Capitals’ and the subsequent introduction of digital outdoor into the ACT opens up a world of opportunity for advertisers. Brands will have full creative flexibility and access to dynamic ad serving capabilities to deliver higher audience engagement in a market that has traditionally been void of outdoor advertising.

Inaugural advertisers on ‘The Capitals’ include Domain, Dan Murphy’s, Uber, Ford, McDonalds and the National Gallery of Australia.