Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

STRATACACHE has announced the launch of a new division, named STRATACACHE LatAm (STRATA LATAM), headquartered in Mexico City and focused on delivering scalable, fully managed digital media solutions to the Latin American (LATAM) and Caribbean markets.

Chris Riegel, STRATACACHE and Scala CEO told us “As digital communications continue to evolve to deliver significant business value for brands, the ability to deliver positive financial results is what clients require,” said “We have a long history of driving in-store digital success for many of the largest global brands, and STRATA LATAM will have access to the full spectrum of technology, products, category expertise and multi-language support along with the financial resources needed to deliver cost effective business models for a client’s global deployment demands.”

STRATA LATAM will engage large organizations seeking to use rich media, interactive audience and customer experiences to grow their market share. By leveraging the expertise, tools and support of the STRATACACHE family of digital solutions companies, STRATA LATAM will address the needs of the region, which has seen significant opportunity for growth and success.

Under the direction of former SSL Digital COO, Federico Escobar now General Manager Mexico & LATAM, and former SSL Digital Commercial Office, Antonio Naranjo, now VP of Business Development, we understand that the principal business focus will be retail, financial services, entertainment and sports venues.

Ken Boyle, STRATACACHE SVP of Strategic Operations, who will oversee STRATA LATAM’s alignment of sales, services and marketing to meet the region’s needs said “STRATA LATAM can immediately engage with the region’s largest brands, driving our initiatives forward in Mexico and Latin America. With a team of industry veterans supported by the global reach and technology depth of STRATACACHE, STRATA LATAM is building a team to support the specific requirements and influences of the regional market”.

STRATA LATAM has a direct-client management engagement strategy while leveraging the long standing regional partner channel of Scala – a STRATACACHE owned company with the industry’s largest global partner network – to empower product delivery and localized service fulfilment.