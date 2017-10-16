Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

We understand that Ocean Outdoor’s international development director Mark Bracey is stepping down after 10 years with the Group. He leaves in January 2018 to take back the reins of his global property and advertising consultancy Portfolio Media Management.

Since joining Ocean in 2007, Mark has been a key part of the Ocean team, growing a client base of premium landlords and local authorities and working with them to create a portfolio of handpicked city, retail and roadside digital out of home displays across 10 UK cities. He was also instrumental in developing The Alliance, Ocean’s global DOOH partnership.

Ocean chief executive officer Tim Bleakley told us “Mark and the Ocean development team have pioneered some of digital out of home’s most famous products. He has been a big character in the Ocean boot room and he will be missed. We all wish him every success with his latest venture and I am pleased Ocean will continue to have access to his knowledge and advice.”

Set up in 2003, Portfolio Media Management operates in London, Madrid and Oxford. Previous clients include the City of London, Harrow council, Kenmore Property Group, Lambert Smith Hampton, London & Regional Properties, HBOS, Marriott, Milligan, National Grid Transco, P&O Developments, Palmer Capital Partners and Wembley.