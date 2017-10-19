Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

NanoLumens, award-winning creators of uniquely compelling interactive LED visualization solutions, has announced the dismissal of its patent infringement lawsuit against PixelFLEX LLC. According to NanoLumens CEO Richard Cope, PixelFLEX has joined the NanoLumens Partner Program and will now exclusively market NanoLumens’ Nixel Series™ flexible LED under the name ‘TrueFLEX Visualized by NanoLumens’.

