Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

After more than 10 years with the premium digital out of home business, Ocean Outdoor group sales director Iain Chapman is leaving at the end of the year to pursue a number of other business and charitable interests.

He will be handing his commercial duties to newly promoted co-chief revenue officers (CROs) James Harrison and Nick Shaw. James Harrison is currently sales director and deputy managing director of Signature Outdoor which was acquired by Ocean in August 2014. Nick Shaw joined Ocean as an associate director in 2010, becoming sales director in October 2015. Shaw previously worked at CBS Outdoor and Pearl & Dean.

The co-CROs will report to CEO Tim Bleakley.

Since joining Ocean in 2006, Chapman has built an award-winning sales division from scratch, and led the sales team through all phases of the Ocean voyage over the last 10 years.

He has worked with Harrison and Shaw over the past 12 months to ensure a smooth transition, and will maintain an involvement with Ocean as an ambassador across some key special projects during 2018.