Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

For technology integrators, resellers, and end-users looking to gain industry insight and deepen their knowledge on the latest AV technologies, New York City is the place to be when Stampede, the world’s leading value-added distributor of ProAV solutions, brings its Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series back to its home state on November 2nd.

The day-long conference will be held at The Westin New York at Times Square from 9:00 AM-2:00 PM. Attendee registration is now open here.

Stampede President and COO Kevin Kelly told us “Between Stampede’s Big Book of AV Tour stop and New York Digital Signage Week, New York City will become a hub of knowledge sharing, networking and growth opportunities for dealers and end-user customers alike. This is the perfect time to attend the Big Book of AV Tour & Conference and learn all there is to know about audio, video, digital signage, projection, signal distribution, digital content creation, and much more from leading industry executives and experts. We strongly encourage anyone in the area who wants to take their AV business to the next level to attend!”

A dealer panel discussion will open the show at 9:00 AM, followed by the Tech Showcase Exhibit at 10:00 AM. Guests can enjoy a complimentary breakfast while engaging in one-on-one conversations with top ProAV manufacturers who will be introducing their newest products to the region. The presentations will then begin at 10:15 AM, starting with ‘Overview of the Drone/ UAS Industry and Business Potential’ by Rob Luther, Drone Video Systems; ‘NEC 10 Steps to a Successful Video Wall’ by Mark Weniger, Account Manager, Channel Sales, NEC; ‘Drone Video Systems: A New AV Category for A New Age of Opportunities’ by Rob Luther, Drone Video Systems; and ‘WePresent Presents: Cut the Cords: BYOD and Wireless Presentation from Any Device’ by Cary Benjamin, Regional Sales Manager, WePresent. A complimentary lunch will follow the presentations at 12:00 PM, and there will be a drone prize drawing at 2:00 PM to conclude the conference.

Each event includes an information-rich schedule of exhibits, training sessions, product introductions, and networking opportunities. Participating exhibitors on the Stampede Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series include AEE, Atlona, AVTEQ, Casio, Chief, Christie, dji, Display Ten, Epson, FireFX, Hitachi, HuddleCamHD, Jelco, Just Lamps, Ken-a-Vision, LG Business Solutions, Luidia, Lumens, Luxul, Mustang, NEC, Oklahoma Sound, Optoma, Peerless, Philips, Planar, Premier Mounts, revolabs, Samsung, Sharp, Stampede University, Stewart Filmscreen, TAG Global Systems, TAP-it, TSI Touch, Unmanned Vehicle University, Vidyo, wePresent, Wilson Pro, and Yamaha Commercial Audio. Exhibitors may vary based on location.

Every attendee of the 2017 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will receive a USD 500 Stampede credit, a USD 50 American Express gift card, and will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a free drone.