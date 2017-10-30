Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

AdMobilize has announced a partnership with Ayuda Media Systems to provide its DOOH networks with AI-based audience analytics and reporting capabilities. The integration equips Ayuda Platform users with both audience measurement and vehicle analytics functionality, in addition to real-time campaign performance reporting that’s viewable by both site and advertiser.

Mike Neel, CMO, AdMobilize told us “Ayuda Platform users can access AI-driven audience measurement data across all D/OOH advertising campaigns globally – it’s a completely scalable solution bound neither by geography nor network size. Because our core AI analytics technology is platform-agnostic, D/OOH networks powered by the Ayuda Platform with inventory in both placed-based and Outdoor roadside formats can leverage this new functionality.”

Some of the world’s largest OOH networks use Ayuda’s platform for proposal generation, inventory and contract management, invoicing, leasing, financial reporting and web/app-based communications with their clients. The partnership with AdMobilize affords Ayuda Platform users the ability to capture and report on key D/OOH campaign performance metrics which help media sellers make more informed data-driven decisions, offering value to advertiser clientele.

Daniel Fleischer, Ayuda’s Global VP of Business Development, told us “Ayuda is excited to include the integration with AdMobilize’s AI-driven analytics solution as part of the value offered in the Ayuda Platform. Intelligent metrics are essential to driving more meaningful, results-based ad campaigns. The partnership will help Ayuda clients interpret audience data over time and provide meaningful insights to advertisers, in addition to leveraging said data for real-time responsiveness of the creative in the field. We are thrilled that AdMobilize’s solution can be offered not only to Ayuda’s digital placed-based environments, but also to the Outdoor roadside networks whose data points come from vehicular traffic.”

Beyond the initial launch, AdMobilize and Ayuda will explore additional opportunities for product integration in order to further fulfill the needs of DOOH networks around the world. The collaboration is already in place, with several DOOH networks who already use both companies’ offerings looking to provide deeper level of audience insight and campaign performance reporting to advertisers more seamlessly.

Rodolfo Saccoman, co-founder and CEO of AdMobilize said “The level of insight provided by online advertising platforms such as Google Analytics and Facebook Advertising are establishing a new expectation in terms of campaign reporting and analytics. For the D/OOH market to maintain pace with its online counterpart, media companies must provide their marketing clients with more sophisticated and accurate performance metrics. Ayuda understands this, which is why they’ve chosen to partner with AdMobilize. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

AdMobilize will be exhibiting its capabilities at the DPAA #VideoEverywhereSummit 2017 on November 1st, in New York, NY, at AdMobilize Booth #11.

