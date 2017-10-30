Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

ZetaDisplay AB has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the shares in the Dutch company QYN BV for a purchase price of SEK 83.3 million, to be paid in cash, plus payment for net cash of approximately SEK 4.4 million and a possible supplementary purchase price, not to exceed SEK 53.2 million.

In order to finance the acquisition, ZetaDisplay’s board intends, in a decision taken on October 25, 2017 (announced in a separate press release) have decided on a private placement of ordinary shares corresponding to approx. SEK 80 million, pursuant to authorisation granted by the annual general meeting on May 22, 2017.

QYN is the largest and leading provider of Digital Signage in Holland and operates throughout the Benelux region.