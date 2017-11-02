Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Adform, one of the world’s leading independent advertising technology platform companies, announced his week at the #VideoEveryWhereSummit that it has entered into a partnership with Hivestack to enable programmatic buying of DOOH inventory from Adform Demand Side Platform (DSP) in the United States.

Adform is ranked by the Forrester Wave report as a strong performer amongst global DSPs. To qualify for the Forrester DSP Wave, each platform needed to run USD 100 million in revenue in their key market, employ more than 300 people and return bids in 100 milliseconds or less 98% of the time.

With this partnership, digital agencies can purchase guaranteed DOOH deals programmatically via a private marketplace (PMP) in Adform. The first such agency in the U.S. to make use of this new offering is Crossmedia, a global, leading, independent, alternative media agency.

Lee Beale, Managing Director at Crossmedia (listed on Adweek’s 2017 Top 15 List of Most Innovative Agency Executives in Media Buying and Planning) said “We’ve been using Adform to buy digital media for some time now, and we are delighted to be able to buy DOOH using the same Adform toolset. This new capability enables us to seamlessly activate DOOH as part of cross-screen, omnichannel strategies for our clients.”

The programmatic solution is made possible due to a joint integration effort between Adform and Hivestack. The integration enables DOOH media owners to use the Hivestack SSP to create custom audience, location-based deals that can be pushed to Adform DSP for programmatic buying. What’s unique about the solution is that it leverages Hivestack’s supply-side DOOH Ad Server to geo-temporally activate DOOH inventory based on observed, mobile device concentrations sourced from Hivestack location partners.

Julian Baring, General Manager of Adform USA told us “We are thrilled to offer our buyers the ability to buy DOOH through Adform DSP. DOOH is poised for phenomenal growth in the next 18 months thanks to automation, data, the rise DOOH ad servers and new attribution capabilities that prove the efficacy of the media. As a testament to Adform commitment to this space, we’ve made significant engineering investments to integrate with Hivestack’s Ad Exchange which enables Adform’s U.S. buyers to target custom audiences based on location. I look forward to evangelizing the value proposition of programmatic DOOH to U.S.-based, omnichannel digital marketers and agencies who are already using Adform for other digital programmatic buying.”

The Hivestack Exchange includes supply-side partners such as Lamar Advertising Company, which offers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States. This massive DOOH footprint gives Adform buyers access to more than 2,700 premium large format digital billboards that can serve more than 420 million weekly impressions.

Andreas Soupliotis, CEO of Hivestack commented on the integration: “We are honored to have a premier DSP like Adform integrate with our Ad Exchange. Live campaigns are already happening that take advantage of this integration. Digital agencies are buying custom-audience, location-based campaigns using the Adform DSP via a deal ID that was generated in Hivestack SSP and being activated by the Hivestack Ad Server in real-time. Programmatic DOOH is now fully in production and a reality. DOOH ad tech companies have eagerly awaited courtship from digital DSPs for years, and with Adform’s direct integration with Hivestack, that day is here.”

Adform. was founded in Denmark in 2002, Adform is one of the world’s largest private and independent advertising technology companies. With its signature transparent and open approach, Adform eliminates barriers between global advertisers, their agencies and their audience by delivering a unified platform for the buying and selling of media globally. Adform has 18 offices delivering exceptional service throughout Europe, North America, MENA and APAC.

The first campaign to use these programmatic pipes (AdForm DSP to Hivestack SSP) started last week on Thursday October 26, and was used by digital agency Cross Media for Nordstrom Rack.