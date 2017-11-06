Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) last week announced that Ford Motor Company’s President and CEO Jim Hackett will take the keynote stage to discuss mobility solutions and smart cities at #CES2018. Following CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro‘s opening address, Hackett will deliver his keynote at 8:30-10 AM, Tuesday, January 9, in the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom.

Gary Shapiro said “Ford continues its long leadership in using technology to transform the auto industry and drive a revolution in mobility that champions innovation and safety. Today, Ford is a global leader in amazing developments in self-driving technologies, smart cities, vehicle-to-vehicle communications, and beyond. We are excited to welcome Jim to CES 2018 keynote stage for the first time and look forward to hearing Ford’s transformational and forward-thinking ideas.”

Hackett’s keynote address will focus on the development of mobility solutions as the world progresses towards smarter cities. Ford’s vision, under Hackett’s leadership, is to become the world’s most trusted mobility company, designing smart vehicles for a smart world that help people move more safely, confidently and freely.

CTA predicts that there will be 88 smart cities by 2025 and global spending on smart cities is projected to reach more than $34 billion by 2020. CTA will launch CES Smart Cities at CES 2018, which is designed to showcase innovation and thought leadership in smart cities. The conference and exhibit will bring together the entire connected smart cities ecosystem.

Before Hackett’s role as president and CEO, he was Chairman of Ford Smart Mobility LLC and on a member of the Ford Motor Company Board of Directors where he served on the Audit, Nominating and Governance, and Sustainability and Innovation committees.

The automotive industry is on the verge of a revolution and vehicle tech is making cars safer and drivers more connected. CES 2018 is the global stage for innovation and will feature more than 3,900 exhibiting companies that touch every industry, including nearly 300 vehicle technology exhibitors spanning more than 280,000 square feet on the show floor. Ford will be located in Tech East – LVCC, North Hall – Booth 5002.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES2018 will run January 9-12, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. #CES2018 is the global stage for innovation and will span more than 2.5 million net square feet of exhibit space and feature more than 3,900 exhibiting companies unveiling technologies, products and services that touch every industry.