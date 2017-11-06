Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media
On Tuesday November 21, 2017 Future Cities Catapult is pleased to welcome Red Ninja to the Urban Innovation Centre for a lecture highlighting work done on the visualisation of real time bus passenger movement in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
Speakers include:
Harvey Beilinsohn, iSensing Global Partnership Director
James Noakes, Liverpool Mayoral Lead for Energy and Smart Cities
Light refreshments will be also provided.
LUNCHTIME LECTURE
Global City Network. Smart Commuting Edition
21 November 2017 – h. 13.00 – 14.00
Urban Innovation Centre, One Sekforde Street, London EC1R 0BE
