Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has partnered with Pyramid Management Group for the design, manufacture and installation of a double-sided digital LED spectacular banner complete with a built-in sound system. The newly-installed technology is hanging in a large six-story atrium within Destiny USA, New York State’s largest shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Syracuse, New York.

For Pyramid Management Group, one of the largest, most innovative, privately-held shopping center developers in North America (16 properties located throughout New York, Massachusetts and Virginia) this project marks its first venture into LED signage with one of the largest digital LED banners Daktronics has ever completed domestically within a shopping center. The installation was completed this month and further solidifies Destiny USA’s reputation as an entertainment destination.

Marc Strang, corporate marketing director, Pyramid Management Group told us “As New York’s largest shopping destination with 26 million guests annually, we are incredibly excited with the opportunity to visually enhance both the guest and sponsor experience in a big way at Destiny USA. From fully immersive marketing content to interactive tenant and sponsor messages, we can’t wait to leverage the LED banner in innovative ways.”

The double-sided display hangs 36 feet above the ground and from Destiny USA’s atrium support structure a full 70 feet from the ground. It rotates to ensure favorable sightlines for all retailers within the atrium area. Each side of the display measures 21 feet tall by 15 feet wide and uses a tight 6-millimeter line spacing for optimal viewing distances within the mall’s application.

The displays create an area for entertainment within the shopping center. They are capable of live video, full motion and interactive marketing content. Unique to this location, video content filmed from the opposite end of Destiny USA connects one side of the center with live events and happenings at the other end. They also show advertising for the destination and its retailers as well as full motion content to create an interactive and enticing environment for guests.

James Roehrl, Daktronics sales representative said “This is an extremely exciting project that has brought challenges with hanging a digital billboard this high within an existing mall structure. As the height of this display is less common for the size and scope of this type of product, it has been an extremely fun challenge to work through with our team. We’re looking forward to seeing the final LED presentation making a positive impact for this destination for years to come.”

Adding another challenge to the installation, lifts used for installation were restricted to specific areas on the ground level as the underlying catacombs beneath offer strict locations for support. Daktronics team worked closely with on-site developers to ensure a safe and successful installation.

Destiny USA is New York's largest shopping, dining, outlet and entertainment destination and the sixth largest shopping center in the U.S. Centrally located in Syracuse, Destiny USA is visited by 26 million guests annually and consistently draws from a 4-hour drive and attracts tourists from all 50 states, Canada and worldwide.