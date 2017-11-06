Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Intersection last week announced that Philadelphia is the latest city to join the fast-growing Link network, bringing free gigabit public Wi-Fi, phone calls, device charging, wayfinding, local content and information, and contextual advertising to the streets of Philadelphia through LinkPHL (pronounced “Link Philly”).

With LinkPHL, Intersection will install 100 Link kiosks in Philadelphia, the 6th largest city in the U.S. As the second-most populated downtown area in the country and the largest place of employment in the region, Philadelphia is the perfect fit for Link’s on-the-go services and expansion of Intersection’s media assets.

Ari Buchalter, CEO of Intersection told us last week at The DailyDOOH Investor Conference “LinkPHL is the latest step in our vision of improving daily life in cities through technology that connects communities, people, and businesses. As we’ve seen in New York City and London, providing free high-speed wi-fi, an array of digital services, and engaging content on city streets enriches the experience of the city for residents and visitors alike. We are thrilled to have Philadelphia join the growing network of Link cities looking to modernize and improve the urban experience.”

Links are free to all residents and visitors because the product is supported through advertising. In addition to covering the costs of building, installing, maintaining, and upgrading Links through the life of the contract, Links can generate millions of dollars in advertising revenue for Intersection’s city partners.

Intersection has already installed more than 1,300 Links in New York City as part of LinkNYC, with thousands more set to be deployed over the next few years. Since its launch in 2016, more than 2.7 million people have registered to use the free Wi-Fi, and hundreds of thousands of people use the free calling, wayfinding, phone charging, city content, and other services each week. Earlier this year, Intersection also launched InLinkUK from BT in London, which will bring 1,000 kiosks to cities across the United Kingdom. With LinkPHL, Philadelphia is the latest city to join the rapidly-expanding network of smart cities leveraging the innovative technology of the Link platform and the operational expertise of Intersection.