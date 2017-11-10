Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Dietmar Mayer and Paul Melbinger have joined easescreen. Dietmar Mayer has taken over the position of marketing director and Paul Melbinger has joined as a project manager in pre-sales management for corporate clients.

Gerhard Pichler, CEO told us “We have won several major projects in recent months, including in the retail sector in Germany and the telco industry in Austria. We are using this economic momentum to bring two experienced players into the team; That’s how we strategically and operationally set the course for the future”.

Based in Graz, Austria, easescreen has a very successful market presence in the DACH region and operates in more than 80 countries worldwide and operates another branch in Vienna and Luzern, Switzerland.