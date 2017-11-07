Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

In what was seen as a game-changer for the digital out-of-home sector in the US at The DailyDOOH Investor Conference last week, Westfield is in the process of replacing their traditional paper-based advertising furniture with a network of super-slim freestanding 75” LCD Pods in 17 of their flagship malls.

Charley Delana, Executive Vice President, Westfield, who spoke at the conference, alongside Westfield Brand Ventures’ Senior Vice President Loren V. Miller on ‘Transforming Digital Out of Home with Real Time Capture of Consumer Engagement And Demographics in Retail’ told us “Our aim was to transform out-of-home mall advertising and we certainly achieved and exceeded that goal thanks to Esprit Digital. Our network provides brands with an opportunity for limitless creativity while offering live data and high levels of consumer engagement. The pods look better than we could have ever imagined and the project team successfully installed across all locations seamlessly. Esprit’s experienced operations managers were permanently on hand to advise and guide us through the process, making the journey smooth from beginning to end.”

The first phase of the project includes: –

147 Double-sided Indoor Units

18 Double-sided Indoor Tall Units  3 Single-Sided Indoor Units

1 Wall-Mounted Indoor Unit

54 Double-sided Outdoor Units

All units were designed and manufactured in the UK and then assembled in the US by Esprit Digital. These stunning new pods have been deployed in a variety of formats for both indoor and full outdoor use. They incorporate the latest Cortex thermal and remote management technology, virtually eliminating physical maintenance visits. Almost any issue can now be resolved from our Network Operating Centres around the world. As well as full audience measurement, the pods have built-in iBeacons and ClearSpace – Esprit Digital’s proprietary sensor system that alerts management to any obstructions in front of their screens. Bright white LED side strips are just one of the finishing touches alongside gold front plates featuring the Westfield logo.

Peter Livesey, CEO, Esprit Digital told us “This was an important win for us and provides an excellent showcase of our capabilities to the US market. These double-sided pods are highly stylised, minimal footprint, iconic structures that incorporate the very latest technology at a sensible unit cost that guarantees a fast ROI. Following our largescale deployments for Westfield in both London and Australia, to be chosen to deliver their key advertising network in the US was a huge endorsement of the Esprit Digital model. Our end-to-end service from initial design to final installation and lifetime support obviously works for Westfield globally and other infrastructure owners are now following their lead.”

Each unit houses 75” (LG) 4K LCDs positioned at eye-level. They have the ability to track consumers on their journey through each mall. This technology also extracts viewer intelligence when consumers are in close proximity to the screens. This allows advertisers to tailor their content to specifically target the right people, with the right message, at the right time.

The Westfield Network provides the opportunity for limitless creativity and brand engagement on the front-end, while offering real-time consumer data insights like demographics, dwell/attention time, mood and more on the back-end.