AVIXA, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, has announced the election results for the 2018 AVIXA Board of Directors and Leadership Search Committee (LSC).

Jeff Day, Chief Executive Officer of Bluewater Technologies, has been elected Secretary-Treasurer of the Board by AVIXA membership. AVIXA members also elected to the Board Samantha (Sam) Phenix, Vice President of Research and Development, Planar Systems, and Wallace Johnson, CTS®, Vice President of Business Development, Mertzcrew.

In addition, the Leadership Search Committee (LSC) appointed Shaolei Liu, Managing Director of Beijing Oriental Prime Connections Film and TV Technology Co. Ltd., and Martin Saul, CEO of ICAP S.A., to the Board of Directors.

Melody Craigmyle, Vice President of Marketing, Almo Professional A/V, was elected by members to serve on AVIXA’s Leadership Search Committee. Current AVIXA Board President Gary Hall, CTS-D, CTS-I, made two additional appointments to the LSC: Virginia Daugherity, North American Partner Director, Sonic Foundry, and Michelle Grabel-Komar, Vice President of Sales, Full Compass Systems.

David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, Chief Executive Officer of AVIXA told us “As we embark on a new and exciting future as AVIXA, our volunteer leadership continues to play a critical, guiding role in advancing our association and the industry as a whole. The dedicated men and women who serve on our Board of Directors give their time, effort, and considerable insight toward fulfilling our goals of creating an industry hub and helping foster market growth worldwide. The task of identifying future governance volunteers falls to the Leadership Search Committee. The quality of talent and caliber of our Board members is a testament to the LSC’s hard work and commitment. I and my team are pleased to be led by such dedicated professionals. We look forward to working with the new Board and LSC as we continue on this journey.”

A complete listing of the 2018 AVIXA Board of Directors appears below:

LSC Chair: Gary Hall, CTS-D, CTS-I, Cisco Systems

President: Julian Phillips, Whitlock

President-Elect: Joe Pham, Ph.D., QSC

Secretary-Treasurer: Jeff Day, Bluewater Technologies

Directors: Steve Durkee, Milestone AV Technologies; Wallace Johnson, CTS, Mertzcrew; Shaolei Liu, Beijing Oriental Prime Connections Film and TV Technology Co. Ltd.; Laura Moorhead, CTS, Blue Sky Integrated Technologies; Rebecca Onchi, PayPal; Samantha (Sam) Phenix, Planar Systems; Martin Saul, ICAP S.A.; Jon Sidwick, Maverick

AVIXA thanked outgoing Chair of the Leadership Search Committee and former President of the AVIXA Board Craig Janssen, LEED AP, Idibri, and outgoing Board members Zane Au, CTS-D, LEED AP, Shen Milsom & Wilke; Ratnesh Javeri, CTS-D, Innovative Systems and Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; and Kevin Kelly, Stampede, for their years of service to the AVIXA Board of Directors.