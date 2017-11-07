Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Elonex has unveiled a new roadside digital advertising billboard on one of the UK’s most notorious travel routes, the A38(M) Aston Expressway in Birmingham. The new Digital 48 Sheet billboard is positioned to target high volume traffic travelling from junction 6 of the M6 towards Birmingham City Centre.

Designed, manufactured and managed by Elonex, the new billboard is now the first digital advertising location visible to Birmingham bound commuters after exiting the M6 and joining the A38(M) Aston Expressway.

Accessed by commuters travelling from all over the UK, the A38(M) Aston Expressway is the busiest route into Birmingham.

The route now hosts three different formats of digital outdoor advertising screens with the new Elonex 48 Sheet installation, an Ocean Outdoor operated 96 Sheet screen and the dual-sided Elonex Mega 6 digital site closest to Birmingham City Centre.

Featuring High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, this new installation on the A38(M) Aston Expressway further adds to the growing number of roadside LED advertising screens Elonex operate in and around Birmingham, and comes shortly after the firm launched its flagship StarLights™ digital structure at Spaghetti Junction on the M6 in the summer of 2017.

In addition to its Birmingham roadside portfolio, Elonex operate more than 1750 digital advertising sites across the UK, including screens in Manchester City Centre and at major Entertainment Venues, Shopping Malls, Sports Stadiums and Motorway Service Areas.