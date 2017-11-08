Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Smart Cities at #CES2018 will feature a dedicated exhibit area and a multi-day conference program. Presented by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and Deloitte, programming will feature thought leaders in the space including Bosch, Ford, Nissan more, exploring what’s next for smart cities including smart transportation, smart energy and smart grid, public safety, health care, data analytics and security, artificial intelligence, and governance and policy.

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association said “With global spending on smart cities projected to reach $34.35B by 2020, we are excited to announce this dedicated program at CES as the perfect opportunity for companies operating in the smart city space to get together and discuss the future. Deloitte has been a tremendous collaborator as we look at how the rapid growth we are seeing in this area will influence policies, transportation, cities, towns, our industry and the planet.”

Deloitte has led the way for promoting the dialogue between government, business, non-profits, community groups, universities and hospitals, all focused on creating smarter cities. With an emphasis on quality of life, economic competitiveness and sustainability, the #CES2018 Smart Cities Conference Track will offer participants a holistic experience across two days of programming.

John Skowron, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and global smart city leader told us “We are witnessing firsthand cities worldwide exploring the opportunities holistic smart city initiatives can create for the public and private sectors, and for the people that live in increasingly connected urban corridors. cross North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East city planners, entrepreneurs and business leaders are working in collaboration to make the promises smart cities hold a reality. We are looking forward to working with CTA and bringing these examples – and more – to the CES 2018 Smart Cities stage.”

For the first time, #CES2018 will showcase leading-edge smart city solutions and technologies in a dedicated exhibit area. Exhibitors showcasing smart city technologies include: Berlin Partner for Business and Technology GmbH, the City of Las Vegas (CLV), Cognata, the European Commission, GenZe, Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology, Itron, Synerise and Ujet Vehicles. In addition, Ford, Here, Holland Start-up Pavilion, Honda, Intel, La Poste, Nissan, Panasonic, and Qualcomm are among the 100 plus companies to have committed to exhibit smart city solutions across several exhibit halls.

CTA is also partnering with FirstNet to discuss public safety in smart cities. FirstNet’s Transforming the Future of Public Safety Communication Conference Track will examine how smart cities will impact public safety and how innovators can leverage sensor networks, human intelligence and data and technology tools to create and share actionable life-saving information. Sessions include Paving the Way for Connected Emergency Vehicles; Smart Buildings, Smart Homes, Smarter Emergency Response; and Consumer IoT Changing the Game for Emergency Responders.

CES offers an unrivaled experience offering attendees the ability to experience the latest in intelligent transportation, demo self-driving cars and discover how 5G connectivity and IoT technologies are being adopted and driving new innovations.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES2018 will run January 9-12, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. #CES2018 is the global stage for innovation and will span more than 2.5 million net square feet of exhibit space and feature more than 3,900 exhibiting companies unveiling technologies, products and services that touch every industry.