Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

JCDecaux, the UK’s largest Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising company has been awarded the Greater Anglia rail contract following a competitive tender. Market leaders in UK rail advertising with an 86% share of all digital viewed impressions (Source: Route 24), JCDecaux will install a new network of digital 6-sheet screens at train stations across Greater Anglia’s estate.

Spencer Berwin, Co-CEO of JCDecaux UK told us “We are delighted to continue our long-term partnership with Greater Anglia. Rail is a proven and trusted channel that can engage a valuable and hard-to reach commuter audience. Greater Anglia’s extensive network will be greatly enhanced by large scale digital investment. We are committed to providing the best digital communication channel in Out-of-Home and this contract win is another proof point of our ambition.”

The contract win comprises a key part of JCDecaux’s ongoing #onebillioneyeballs digital transformation strategy. The programme aims to extend its digital leadership position by doubling its digital viewed impressions during 2017.

Andy Camp, Greater Anglia Commercial Director said “As an operator of 133 stations handling 3.3 million journeys per week, we provide unique access to a huge and highly-valuable commuter audience. Our flagship station in Cambridge serves as the gateway to a thriving technology hub, and digitising our network with the latest state-of-the-art screens will give advertisers a powerful platform to reach and engage our premium audience. JCDecaux’s long-term view and uncompromisingly high technical standards align perfectly with our vision for the network.”

The new digital network will create exciting new opportunities for advertisers to target commuters in the region through major transport hubs including Cambridge rail station (with a weekly footfall of 210,906), Chelmsford (181,246), Tottenham Hale (122,373), Shenfield (101,215), Colchester (97,368), Norwich (89,930) and Ipswich (77,207).