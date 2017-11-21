@Dentons’ Global Technology Summit
Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media
On Tuesday and Wednesday November 21-22, 2017 Dentons will host a Global Technology Summit at their London office. Over two days, you can hear from senior executives, technology experts, lawyers, and a futurologist on a range of new and developing technology as well as developments across:
- Artificial intelligence
- Corporate venturing
- News from Silicon Valley
- Initial Coin Offerings
- Internet Governance
They will also be holding a ‘jam session’ on legal, covering four topics, each for 18 minutes.
The purpose of this session is to provide both commercial and legal teams with the necessary information about forthcoming developments as it relates to law.
As always at a Dentons event, attendees will have an opportunity to meet and network with senior commercial and legal contacts from a range of sectors including financial services, retail, energy, government, media, telecoms.
There are some seriously impressive speakers, including: –
- Susan Bowen, Vice President and General Manager EMEA, Cogeco Peer 1 and Chair of Women in Tech Council
- Paul Lee, UK Partner and the Global Head of Research for TMT, Deloitte
- Igor Ostrowski, Partner, Dentons Warsaw
- Gilbert Leong, Senior Partner, Dentons Singapore
- Stafford Matthews, Office Managing Partner, Dentons Silicon Valley
- Tom A. Sides, Partner, Dentons Edmonton
Date and time:
Start: November 21, 2017, 9:30 AM GMT
End: November 22, 2017, 4:00 PM GMT
Location:
Dentons
One Fleet Place
London
EC4M 7RA
United Kingdom
You can register your interest by emailing
uk.events@dentons.com
