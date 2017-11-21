Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

On Tuesday and Wednesday November 21-22, 2017 Dentons will host a Global Technology Summit at their London office. Over two days, you can hear from senior executives, technology experts, lawyers, and a futurologist on a range of new and developing technology as well as developments across:

Artificial intelligence

Corporate venturing

News from Silicon Valley

Initial Coin Offerings

Internet Governance

They will also be holding a ‘jam session’ on legal, covering four topics, each for 18 minutes.

The purpose of this session is to provide both commercial and legal teams with the necessary information about forthcoming developments as it relates to law.

As always at a Dentons event, attendees will have an opportunity to meet and network with senior commercial and legal contacts from a range of sectors including financial services, retail, energy, government, media, telecoms.

There are some seriously impressive speakers, including: –

Susan Bowen , Vice President and General Manager EMEA, Cogeco Peer 1 and Chair of Women in Tech Council

, Vice President and General Manager EMEA, Cogeco Peer 1 and Chair of Women in Tech Council Paul Lee , UK Partner and the Global Head of Research for TMT, Deloitte

, UK Partner and the Global Head of Research for TMT, Deloitte Igor Ostrowski , Partner, Dentons Warsaw

, Partner, Dentons Warsaw Gilbert Leong , Senior Partner, Dentons Singapore

, Senior Partner, Dentons Singapore Stafford Matthews , Office Managing Partner, Dentons Silicon Valley

, Office Managing Partner, Dentons Silicon Valley Tom A. Sides, Partner, Dentons Edmonton

Date and time:

Start: November 21, 2017, 9:30 AM GMT

End: November 22, 2017, 4:00 PM GMT

Location:

Dentons

One Fleet Place

London

EC4M 7RA

United Kingdom

You can register your interest by emailing uk.events@dentons.com