Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Stockland and Charter Hall are set to upgrade the retail advertising experience across more than 90 shopping centres nationally following a new partnership with media company, oOh!media.

The new long-term agreements will see oOh! refresh 39 large, medium and local Stockland centres, with the installation of more than 240 new digital Shopalive panels. The agreement also sees the addition of new large-format EVOKE screens in 19 centres and content including video, current affairs, entertainment and local news along with advertising; and a retail advertising upgrade in 56 Charter Hall centres throughout the country, 13 of which are new centres to the oOh! portfolio (this includes the addition of 250 new digital Shopalive panels).

oOh!’s Retail Group Director Blair Hamilford said the long-term agreements strengthened the company’s leadership position in retail advertising and expanded its digital footprint to give advertisers more opportunity to engage with audiences where it counted.

“We are delighted to continue our positive long-term relationship with Stockland and its mix of national centres, which combined generate more than $6.7 billion in retail sales per annum. We are also delighted to be extending our long-standing partnership with Charter Hall to include 13 new centres. This gives us exclusivity of internal advertising across Charter Hall’s national convenience based, non-discretionary supermarket anchored portfolio of Centres, which generate more than 150 million customer visits annually resulting in more than $5 billion in annual sales.

He added “Combined, these centres add great coverage and value to our retail offering, providing advertisers with access to environments where they can connect with audiences when they’re in a mindset that is more r9eceptive to product information. oOh! Retail advertising has proven to be a powerful media channel. A recent independent market mix modelling study, looking at $7 billion in media spend – carried out by Analytic Partners, showed oOh!’s Retail advertising drives 48% greater return on investment when compared to TV advertising.”

Greg Chubb, Charter Hall’ s Retail CEO was quoted as saying “As an active manager, we are always looking to create new revenue streams with leading partners that benefit our investors, tenants and shoppers. oOh! is the leader in retail media and are working with us to provide a more enjoyable and convenient shopper experience”.

The new long-term contracts follow on from oOh!’s recent contract win to manage in-centre advertising for Top Ryde City which attracts more than 12.8 million visitors per annum.

oOh!’s retail media inventory now consists of more than 8000 classic and digital panels in over 530 centres across the country, including over 1750 digital Shopalives, 55 fully interactive EXCITE Panels and more than 90 large format EVOKE screens.