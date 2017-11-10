Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Clear Channel recently announced the launch of their Christmas Charity Partnership initiative whereby, the UK media owner pledges to give significant support to one chosen charity over the festive period, in the form of a campaign delivered on the relevant inventory, to suit the target audience that the charity wants to reach.

Clear Channel has strong links with the communities it operates in. They are focused on helping improve the infrastructure of local communities, and develop partnerships with charities and sponsor local causes, and are committed to helping dozens of charities every year, so this new initiative does not affect any existing charity partnerships.

Following on from Ocean Outdoor’s earlier support of London’s Air Ambulance; Tim Bleakley‘s best quote ever, we quote “There are 72 billionaires in London but only one air ambulance”, is the first such charity to benefit from Clear Channel’s new Christmas Charity Partnership.

London Air Ambulance are the charity that delivers roadside advanced trauma care to critically injured people in London, serving the 10 million people who live, work and travel within the M25. On average their medics treat five seriously injured people every day, and have attended over 37,000 patients who needed urgent medical intervention since their creation in 1989.

Via helicopter or rapid response car, an advanced trauma doctor and paramedic is delivered to the patient, bringing the hospital emergency department directly to scene. Providing the 24/7 service costs £10 million per year, mostly funded through charitable donations.

The Christmas Charity Partnership campaign will run in London, on Storm, Clear Channel’s super premium large format digital portfolio. The aim of the campaign is to increase awareness of the charity amongst people in London, in the hope they will support London’s Air Ambulance’s life-saving cause, during this season of goodwill.

Clear Channel’s Marketing Director, Martin Corke, told us “We are always looking for ways to support Charities and the local communities that we operate in, and are delighted to be able to launch the Christmas Charity Partnership initiative, with London’s Air Ambulance, who do such important, pioneering lifesaving work for Londoners.”

London’s Air Ambulance’s CEO, Jonathan Jenkins, said of the partnership “Our life saving service can only operate with the charitable support of people and businesses in London. We are hoping that the incredible opportunity to be Clear Channel’s Christmas Charity Partner will give our campaign – “It wouldn’t be Christmas for us without London’s Air Ambulance”, a bigger audience to raise awareness across London that we are a charity. We would like to encourage more people to donate, so that we can continue to deliver our advanced trauma team to all those that need it.”