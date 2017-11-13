Maddie Cotterill

JCDecaux, the market leader in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), is the media partner for Oxford’s new premium, leisure destination, Westgate Shopping Centre. The GBP 500 million development is the city’s premium shopping and leisure destination.

Scott Parsons, Managing Director, Retail at Landsec, said “The redevelopment of Westgate Shopping Centre has been a key part of the regeneration of Oxford City Centre, bringing the city into the modern age, whilst maintaining its wealth of cultural heritage. As such, we needed an advertising partner that can not only provide the latest in state-of-the-art digital technology, but also has the same tradition of excellence.”

The contract sees the launch of 17 premium 80” digital 6-sheet screens and two of JCDecaux’s giant M-Vision portrait style screens. All have been strategically located across both floors of the shopping centre which is anchored by a flagship John Lewis. For the launch, JCDecaux partnered with Nespresso to deliver a digital domination.

Spencer Berwin, Co-Chief Executive Officer at JCDecaux told us “Oxford is known for being a vibrant, cultural hub, from its world-famous university to its broad economic base of companies in sectors from manufacturing to tech. JCDecaux now delivers over 60% of mall impressions, cementing our position as industry leader. This new partnership adds another strong retail hub to our continually expanding network of key UK cities, offering brands the opportunity to reach a wide, affluent audience on digitally advanced screens in a brand safe environment.”

With a £577m annual retail spend, Oxford is one of the wealthiest catchment areas in the UK. The new 800,000 sq ft Westgate Shopping Centre features over 100 stores as well as a luxury rooftop terrace for alfresco dining and a luxury Curzon cinema. With a predicted 15m annual footfall, the partnership will deliver 1.3 million weekly viewed digital impressions for brands looking to reach an affluent audience.