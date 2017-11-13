Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

DPAA, the leading global organization for everything digital out-of-home, announced this week that Imageonix Technologies LLC, a Virginia-based emerging technology distributor, has joined DPAA as a member.

Barry Frey, President & CEO of DPAA said “Imageonix’s exciting facial recognition products will help media and marketing organizations monetize their out-of-home video messages with a comprehensive offline marketing tool that tracks ROI for media buys, We welcome Imageonix to our DPAA community and look forward to working with them to advance their business and that of the entire digital out-of-home industry.”

Imageonix recently announced a partnership agreement with Tokyo-based Ayonix to offer a series of facial recognition products in the U.S. market. The product is among the fastest 3D facial recognition software in the world, with applications for consumer product marketing, global security and the medical industry.

Mike Broggie, CEO of Imageonix,told us “In just a short time since partnering with Ayonix we’ve already seen the technology’s ability to capture data, influence point of sale purchases and build brand loyalty based on audience preferences. We have joined DPAA to help us deploy best practices and enhance our contacts as we continue to introduce the technology to strategic partners, agencies and brands.”

DPAA is a global, digital out-of-home marketing association that has created a strong community environment in which members drive and promote their digital capabilities.