Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Here’s an interesting glow-in-the-dark billboard by OUTFRONT Media…

It’s located on Coldwater Canyon Street, LA, and will be up through November 26, 2017. It’s part of a campaign with Disney to promote Pixar’s upcoming movie Coco, which will release in the U.S. on November 22, 2017.

The creative uses a patented UV printing process and black lights to make it glow fluorescent at night time, which plays back to the movie’s theme, Dia de los Muertos.