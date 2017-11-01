« Imageonix Technologies LLC Joins @DPAAOrg

Disney Pixar’s Glow-in-the-Dark Billboard

Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Here’s an interesting glow-in-the-dark billboard by OUTFRONT Media…

It’s located on Coldwater Canyon Street, LA, and will be up through November 26, 2017. It’s part of a campaign with Disney to promote Pixar’s upcoming movie Coco, which will release in the U.S. on November 22, 2017.

The creative uses a patented UV printing process and black lights to make it glow fluorescent at night time, which plays back to the movie’s theme, Dia de los Muertos.


