Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

Now in its sixth year, The DailyDOOH Gala Awards recognises excellence and promotes best practice in the industry.

It is an event that has firmly established itself as the sector’s only credible awards ceremony as well as becoming one of the most important fixtures in the industry’s social calendar.

Here are this year’s finalists: –

Best QSR / Bar or Restaurant Deployment

Dominos Pizza Netherlands | ONELAN

Tossed | Signagelive

Pret a Manger Projection Menuboards | Pixel Inspiration

Dominos Pizza Netherlands | ONELAN Tossed | Signagelive Pret a Manger Projection Menuboards | Pixel Inspiration Best Mall or Shopping Centre

Mall of Qatar | Elan Media| Esprit Digital

Westfield US Digital Mall Network | Esprit Digital

Unibail-Rodamco Oberhausen (CentrO Mall) | Daktronics

Mall of Qatar | Elan Media| Esprit Digital Westfield US Digital Mall Network | Esprit Digital Unibail-Rodamco Oberhausen (CentrO Mall) | Daktronics Best High Street / Supermarket or Convenience Store Deployment

Lloyds Bank Manchester Flagship | Pixel Inspiration

Hunkemöller Flagship Store Düsseldorf | Scala

Ulmart Retail Solution | PADS4

Lloyds Bank Manchester Flagship | Pixel Inspiration Hunkemöller Flagship Store Düsseldorf | Scala Ulmart Retail Solution | PADS4 Best Overall Retail Experience

IKEA UK Digital Signage | Beaver Group

Hunkemöller Flagship Store Düsseldorf | Scala

TK Maxx Europe | Pixel Inspiration

IKEA UK Digital Signage | Beaver Group Hunkemöller Flagship Store Düsseldorf | Scala TK Maxx Europe | Pixel Inspiration Best Stadium/Office Building/Corporate/Hotel, Hospitality or Leisure Install

Showcase Cinema Southampton | Beaver Group

London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park | Daktronics

Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre | ONELAN

Showcase Cinema Southampton | Beaver Group London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park | Daktronics Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre | ONELAN Digital Signage Product of the Year

Reserva Room Booking Solution | ONELAN

Pristine-Screen Managed Services

Signagelive’s Content Marketplace

Reserva Room Booking Solution | ONELAN Pristine-Screen Managed Services Signagelive’s Content Marketplace Best Digital Poster or Street Furniture Implementation

InLinkUK | Primesight

New World Payphones | Clear Channel UK, Amscreen

Waltham Forest Digital Cycle Counters | Trueform

InLinkUK | Primesight New World Payphones | Clear Channel UK, Amscreen Waltham Forest Digital Cycle Counters | Trueform Best Digital Out of Home Campaign

Churchill’s Drive-Thru Car Insurance | Ocean Outdoor

Remember 1967 | Clear Channel, Primesight

#PiccadillyOn campaign

Churchill’s Drive-Thru Car Insurance | Ocean Outdoor Remember 1967 | Clear Channel, Primesight #PiccadillyOn campaign Best Interactive Campaign

March for Giants | Ocean Outdoor, DOOH.COM

MyTaxi | DOOH.COM, Clear Channel UK, JCDecaux, Outdoor Plus, Primesight

Hyundai Century of Adventure | Primesight

March for Giants | Ocean Outdoor, DOOH.COM MyTaxi | DOOH.COM, Clear Channel UK, JCDecaux, Outdoor Plus, Primesight Hyundai Century of Adventure | Primesight Best Transport Install or Campaign

Deloitte First Class Immersion | JCDecaux

Digital Wall Bristol Airport | infiLED EM International

Lucozade ‘Tap to Flow’ | Hello London

Deloitte First Class Immersion | JCDecaux Digital Wall Bristol Airport | infiLED EM International Lucozade ‘Tap to Flow’ | Hello London Best Experiential Campaign

Game of Thrones | Hello London

Lucozade ‘Tap to Flow’ | Hello London

Game of Thrones | Hello London Lucozade ‘Tap to Flow’ | Hello London Most Innovative Use of Technology

Orbit | Limited Space

Waltham Forest Digital Cycle Counters | Trueform

Orbit | Limited Space Waltham Forest Digital Cycle Counters | Trueform Best Original Digital Billboard

Picaddilly Lights | Ocean Outdoor

StarLights | Elonex

The Edinburgh Arch | JCDecaux

The DailyDOOH Gala Awards take place at Banqueting House, Whitehall, London SW1A 2ER on Thursday November 30, 2017. Tables for the event are SOLD OUT however, there are a few individual tickets available here.