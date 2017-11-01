Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media
Now in its sixth year, The DailyDOOH Gala Awards recognises excellence and promotes best practice in the industry.
It is an event that has firmly established itself as the sector’s only credible awards ceremony as well as becoming one of the most important fixtures in the industry’s social calendar.
Here are this year’s finalists: –
- Best QSR / Bar or Restaurant Deployment
Dominos Pizza Netherlands | ONELAN
Tossed | Signagelive
Pret a Manger Projection Menuboards | Pixel Inspiration
- Best Mall or Shopping Centre
Mall of Qatar | Elan Media| Esprit Digital
Westfield US Digital Mall Network | Esprit Digital
Unibail-Rodamco Oberhausen (CentrO Mall) | Daktronics
- Best High Street / Supermarket or Convenience Store Deployment
Lloyds Bank Manchester Flagship | Pixel Inspiration
Hunkemöller Flagship Store Düsseldorf | Scala
Ulmart Retail Solution | PADS4
- Best Overall Retail Experience
IKEA UK Digital Signage | Beaver Group
Hunkemöller Flagship Store Düsseldorf | Scala
TK Maxx Europe | Pixel Inspiration
- Best Stadium/Office Building/Corporate/Hotel, Hospitality or Leisure Install
Showcase Cinema Southampton | Beaver Group
London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park | Daktronics
Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre | ONELAN
- Digital Signage Product of the Year
Reserva Room Booking Solution | ONELAN
Pristine-Screen Managed Services
Signagelive’s Content Marketplace
- Best Digital Poster or Street Furniture Implementation
InLinkUK | Primesight
New World Payphones | Clear Channel UK, Amscreen
Waltham Forest Digital Cycle Counters | Trueform
- Best Digital Out of Home Campaign
Churchill’s Drive-Thru Car Insurance | Ocean Outdoor
Remember 1967 | Clear Channel, Primesight
#PiccadillyOn campaign
- Best Interactive Campaign
March for Giants | Ocean Outdoor, DOOH.COM
MyTaxi | DOOH.COM, Clear Channel UK, JCDecaux, Outdoor Plus, Primesight
Hyundai Century of Adventure | Primesight
- Best Transport Install or Campaign
Deloitte First Class Immersion | JCDecaux
Digital Wall Bristol Airport | infiLED EM International
Lucozade ‘Tap to Flow’ | Hello London
- Best Experiential Campaign
Game of Thrones | Hello London
Lucozade ‘Tap to Flow’ | Hello London
- Most Innovative Use of Technology
Orbit | Limited Space
Waltham Forest Digital Cycle Counters | Trueform
- Best Original Digital Billboard
Picaddilly Lights | Ocean Outdoor
StarLights | Elonex
The Edinburgh Arch | JCDecaux
The DailyDOOH Gala Awards take place at Banqueting House, Whitehall, London SW1A 2ER on Thursday November 30, 2017. Tables for the event are SOLD OUT however, there are a few individual tickets available here.
