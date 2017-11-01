« Purina ‘Perfect Match’ Wins oOh!’s New Zealand $100K EXCITE Competition
The DailyDOOH Gala Award FINALISTS 2017

Russ Curry, Ministry of New Media

Now in its sixth year, The DailyDOOH Gala Awards recognises excellence and promotes best practice in the industry.

It is an event that has firmly established itself as the sector’s only credible awards ceremony as well as becoming one of the most important fixtures in the industry’s social calendar.

Here are this year’s finalists: –

  • Best QSR / Bar or Restaurant Deployment
    Dominos Pizza Netherlands | ONELAN
    Tossed | Signagelive
    Pret a Manger Projection Menuboards | Pixel Inspiration
  • Best Mall or Shopping Centre
    Mall of Qatar | Elan Media| Esprit Digital
    Westfield US Digital Mall Network | Esprit Digital
    Unibail-Rodamco Oberhausen (CentrO Mall) | Daktronics
  • Best High Street / Supermarket or Convenience Store Deployment
    Lloyds Bank Manchester Flagship | Pixel Inspiration
    Hunkemöller Flagship Store Düsseldorf | Scala
    Ulmart Retail Solution | PADS4
  • Best Overall Retail Experience
    IKEA UK Digital Signage | Beaver Group
    Hunkemöller Flagship Store Düsseldorf | Scala
    TK Maxx Europe | Pixel Inspiration
  • Best Stadium/Office Building/Corporate/Hotel, Hospitality or Leisure Install
    Showcase Cinema Southampton | Beaver Group
    London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park | Daktronics
    Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre | ONELAN
  • Digital Signage Product of the Year
    Reserva Room Booking Solution | ONELAN
    Pristine-Screen Managed Services
    Signagelive’s Content Marketplace
  • Best Digital Poster or Street Furniture Implementation
    InLinkUK | Primesight
    New World Payphones | Clear Channel UK, Amscreen
    Waltham Forest Digital Cycle Counters | Trueform
  • Best Digital Out of Home Campaign
    Churchill’s Drive-Thru Car Insurance | Ocean Outdoor
    Remember 1967 | Clear Channel, Primesight
    #PiccadillyOn campaign
  • Best Interactive Campaign
    March for Giants | Ocean Outdoor, DOOH.COM
    MyTaxi | DOOH.COM, Clear Channel UK, JCDecaux, Outdoor Plus, Primesight
    Hyundai Century of Adventure | Primesight
  • Best Transport Install or Campaign
    Deloitte First Class Immersion | JCDecaux
    Digital Wall Bristol Airport | infiLED EM International
    Lucozade ‘Tap to Flow’ | Hello London
  • Best Experiential Campaign
    Game of Thrones | Hello London
    Lucozade ‘Tap to Flow’ | Hello London
  • Most Innovative Use of Technology
    Orbit | Limited Space
    Waltham Forest Digital Cycle Counters | Trueform
  • Best Original Digital Billboard
    Picaddilly Lights | Ocean Outdoor
    StarLights | Elonex
    The Edinburgh Arch | JCDecaux

The DailyDOOH Gala Awards take place at Banqueting House, Whitehall, London SW1A 2ER on Thursday November 30, 2017. Tables for the event are SOLD OUT however, there are a few individual tickets available here.


