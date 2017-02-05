Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

AVIXA has announced that Daan Roosegaarde, an internationally acclaimed creative thinker and founder of Studio Roosegaarde, which develops projects that explore the relationship between people, technology, and space, will keynote the TIDE conference at #ISE2018.

Set for February 5, 2017 at Hotel Okura Amsterdam, the day before the #ISE2018 show floor opens, TIDE aims to explore the creative forces shaping the AV industry and how AV businesses can benefit from these concepts. The Amsterdam conference will focus on design thinking, bringing together designers, brand marketers, content creators, systems integrators, live events producers, and end users to share their different perspectives. These innovators will demonstrate the dynamic results and incredible experiences that come from taking a closer look at the role design plays in business.

Dan Goldstein, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, AVIXA told us “After a successful debut at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, we’re thrilled to bring TIDE to ISE. TIDE is a great forum for gaining a fresh viewpoint on the possibilities of AV technology. The conference will help contextualize the technology that people will see while they walk the ISE trade show floor. TIDE’s innovative speakers will show how organizations are pushing the limits of technology to deliver extraordinary business results.”

Daan Roosegaarde and his team of designers and engineers develop smart, sustainable prototypes for the cities of tomorrow. His innovative designs include Smart Highway (roads that charge from sunlight and glow at night), Waterlicht (a virtual flood), and Smog Free Project (the largest outdoor air purifier in the world that makes jewelry from smog). He has been honored with several awards for design and creativity, including the London Design Innovation Medal and the World Technology Award. He was also selected by Forbes and GOOD 100 as a creative change maker. Roosegaarde travels the world sharing his visionary ideas at conferences, such as TED and Design Indaba.

The opening keynote will be followed by a series of fast-paced talks and panel discussions, breakout sessions and workshops, and networking opportunities. TIDE will conclude with a closing keynote speaker, soon to be announced, followed by a cocktail reception.

TIDE’s moderator for the day Kevin Jackson is editor-and-chief of Live magazine and an influential marketer who has worked with some of the world’s most respected marketing services groups and live-event agencies. Jan-Erik Baars, head of the Design Management program at the University of Applied Science in Lucerne, Switzerland, will join the event to share his expertise on design thinking and lead a workshop on how his principles can be applied. Other speakers include Pedro Gadanho, Director of MAAT, the new Museum of Art, Architecture, and Technology in Lisbon, and Julien Le Bas, Senior Vice President and Executive Creative Director for Jack Morton Worldwide.

TIDE’s Global Partners Biamp and Nureva sponsor AVIXA’s TIDE conference program.

