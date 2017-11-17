Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Peerless-AV has announce the appointment of Stephanie Frey, as their new Director of Marketing Communications

In this role, Frey will lead and direct the global Marketing Communications team. She will be responsible for determining and implementing the optimal mix of advertising, digital marketing, public relations, trade shows, social media, and other communications programs. Frey will also be working closely with a team of professional managers, project managers, and designers to position and build product and overall Peerless-AV brand awareness.

Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Peerless-AV told us “We are excited to welcome Stephanie Frey to the Peerless-AV team. With her strong expertise and background in new product launches, brand building, and multichannel marketing strategy, we know Stephanie will play a key role in further expanding Peerless-AV’s global presence. We look forward to the new fresh ideas she will bring to our MarComm team and initiatives.”

Frey has more than 14 years of experience in both B2B and B2C marketing, including global marketing communication, brand management, marketing strategy and execution, product marketing, and digital marketing initiatives. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Northern Illinois University.