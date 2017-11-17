Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

James Abdool has joined Chirp as their new Chief Commercial Officer.

James has a long history of leadership roles in the fields of sound and connectivity, most recently leading the digital division of global giant Arcadis and of course brings a wealth of expertise and real-world experience to the role.

Chirp technology encodes data into a series of audible or inaudible near-ultrasonic pitches and tones to form a ‘sonic barcode’. Data is encoded on a sending device before being transmitted, over the air, to a receiving device, or group of devices where it is decoded. Any device with a speaker can emit a Chirp and most devices with a microphone and a small amount of processing power can receive and decode it.

Their technology also recognises existing audio, triggering a myriad of reactions in listening devices.