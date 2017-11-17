« Stephanie Frey joins @PeerlessAV
 

This Week’s #AVJobs

Andrew Neale

AV Jobs provide a highly specialist Recruitment Service for Audio Visual manufacturers, distributors and resellers.

They also work within the broadcast, events and unified communications industries providing quality and experienced staff at all levels – from board members through management, field service and sales, as well as on-site technical and sales people.

Their Consultants have experience within the AV industry and fully understand all areas from sales through system design and installation, hire and events, operations and service.

Here are this week’s selection of #AVjobs from them…

  • AUDIO VISUAL ENGINEER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Windsor
    Area Surrey, EnglandLondon South West, England
    Sector EngineerEngineer – Audio VisualEngineer – InstallerEngineer – Service
    Salary £29000 – £32000 Per Annum Neg. circa £30k + van and benefits
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV21917
  • AV CHANNEL SALES EXECUTIVE
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location England
    Area Surrey, EnglandBirmingham, EnglandWarwickshire, EnglandWorcestershire, EnglandSouth Yorkshire, EnglandHertfordshire, UK
    Sector SalesSales – Audio VisualSales – Channel – DistributorSales – Business DevelopmentSales – Field Sales
    Salary £32000 – £35000 Per Annum Salary circa £35k basic + uncapped com
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV21817
  • AV & VC PROJECT ENGINEER
    Job Type Permanent Full Time
    Location Greater London/Home Counties
    Area Berkshire, EnglandBucks, EnglandMiddlesex, EnglandSurrey, EnglandCity of London, EnglandLondon South West, England
    Sector EngineerEngineer – Audio VisualEngineer – DesignEngineer – Video ConferencingEngineer – CommissioningEngineer – Project
    Salary £35000 – £45000 Per Annum Negotiable doe circa £35k-£45k + vehic
    Currency GBP
    Start Date ASAP
    Advertiser AV Jobs
    Job Ref AV21717

