Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

This Christmas, the Rosewood London hotel has partnered with Samsung to transform its High Holborn façade and archway into a Christmas sensory experience. As part of Rosewood Mini Wishes, a festive narrative will unfold December 1, on the front of the Grade II-listed Edwardian heritage building creating an illumination show via projection mapping.

Taking inspiration from the Rosewood Mini Wishes campaign of a young girl at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) and her Christmas wish, visitors will be able to interact with the LED Archway using a Samsung Galaxy S8, through which they can experiment with the lighting and other elements by entering their email address to make a ‘wish’.

On behalf of the users, Samsung will donate GBP 1 for every wish made to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity. Now in its third year, Rosewood Mini Wishes offers a programme of activities to celebrate the festive season in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.