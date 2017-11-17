Adrian J Cotterill, Editor-in-Chief

Out of home (OOH) advertising revenue in North America rose 1.9 percent in the third quarter of 2017 compared to the previous year, accounting for USD 1.78 billion, based on figures released by the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA).

Year-to-date 2017 the OOH industry is up 1.3 percent. OAAA President & CEO Nancy Fletcher said “OOH is thriving compared to other traditional media because it’s anything but traditional. As evidenced by the medium’s 30 consecutive quarters of growth, advertisers recognize OOH’s ability to engage mobile consumers in today’s fragmented media environment.”

Among the top 10 revenue categories, those posting increases, equal to or greater than the quarterly increase of 1.9 percent were Miscellaneous Local Services and Amusements; Restaurants; Financial; Insurance and Real Estate; and Communications.

Ranked in order of OOH spending, the top 10 advertisers in the third quarter were McDonalds, Apple, Geico, American Express, CBS, Coca-Cola, Amazon, NBC, State Farm, and M&Ms (the latter marking the brand’s first appearance on the list).

Of the top 100 OOH advertisers in the third quarter, 37 of them doubled OOH spend from Q3 2016 including technology firms Google and Amazon.

Stephen Freitas, OAAA chief marketing officer told us “With OOH’s power to produce a higher ROI compared to other media and drive online engagement, it’s no wonder top brands are increasing OOH spend”.

OAAA issues full industry pro forma revenue estimates that include, but are not limited to, Miller Kaplan and Kantar Media (which is not adjusted to reflect changes in data sources), and member company affidavits. Revenue estimates include digital and printed billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based, and cinema advertising.

For more information about specific category spend, please contact Nicole Randall at nradnall@oaaa.org or (202) 833-5566.

OAAA is the national trade association for the out of home (OOH) advertising industry. Founded in 1891, the association represents more than 90 percent of the US industry based on revenues. OAAA is dedicated to leading and uniting a responsible OOH industry committed to serving advertisers, consumers, and communities. The OOH industry generates $7.6 billion annually in ad revenues and donates more than $500 million in space each year.